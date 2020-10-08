DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.32. 62,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 136,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several research firms have commented on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that DNB ASA/S will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

