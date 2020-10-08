Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $55.04. 1,690,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 360,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 494.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $312,000.

