Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.52 and last traded at $53.14. 1,103,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,245,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAIL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 473.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.