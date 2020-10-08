DigitalNote Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $5,540.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.01020149 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 202.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,081,798,501 coins and its circulating supply is 4,866,542,508 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

