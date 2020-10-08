DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Up 77.6% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 113.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $15,140.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,767,692 coins and its circulating supply is 29,767,691 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars.

