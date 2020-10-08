Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

