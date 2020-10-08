Deutsche Bank Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $133.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,908.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $9,707,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

