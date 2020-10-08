DeltaChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 90.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $26,368.46 and approximately $54.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00078281 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00074203 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021180 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008128 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.