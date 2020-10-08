Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

DAL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 882,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

