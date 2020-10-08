Datamine Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $772,019.18 and approximately $275,040.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00077930 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00074890 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000315 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021176 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007961 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,978,832 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.