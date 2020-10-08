Dash (DASH) Price Tops $66.56 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $648.89 million and $349.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.56 or 0.00612496 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Coinrail and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.03390043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,749,117 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Altcoin Trader, Coinroom, Bitbns, Bibox, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Liqui, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Kucoin, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Coinbe, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Exmo, Upbit, Coinsuper, ABCC, LBank, B2BX, CEX.IO, Tidex, Exrates, BitFlip, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, WEX, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Bitfinex, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Coinhub, Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Crex24, OKEx, ACX, CoinExchange, Indodax, Bittylicious, Braziliex, Graviex, Cryptomate, Binance, Huobi, C2CX, Bittrex, Kuna, BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, WazirX, HBUS, Bit-Z, xBTCe, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bithumb, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bitinka, COSS, Livecoin, Koineks, BiteBTC, Mercatox, LocalTrade, Trade By Trade and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.