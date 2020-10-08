Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,257. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $223.28. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

