Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Trading Up 2.1%

Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13). Approximately 381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

About Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.