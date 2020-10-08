Dairy Farm International (LON:DFI) Stock Price Down 99%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) fell 99% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.79 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.79 ($0.11). 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917 ($11.98).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

