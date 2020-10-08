Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Charlie's (NASDAQ:CHUC) Critical Survey

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyanotech and Charlie's’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $31.90 million 0.47 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie's $22.74 million 3.42 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Cyanotech has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie's.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Charlie's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech 2.11% 4.20% 2.04% Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie's has a beta of 6.31, indicating that its share price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyanotech and Charlie's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Charlie's shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Cyanotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie's shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyanotech beats Charlie's on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

