Critical Survey: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) versus INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX)

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CME Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CME Group and INTL FCStone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $4.87 billion 12.61 $2.12 billion $6.80 25.17 INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

CME Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTL FCStone.

Volatility and Risk

CME Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and INTL FCStone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 46.39% 9.93% 2.58% INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CME Group and INTL FCStone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 4 6 7 0 2.18 INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A

CME Group presently has a consensus price target of $183.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Summary

CME Group beats INTL FCStone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

