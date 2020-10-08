Critical Review: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & DiamondPeak (NYSE:DPHC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and DiamondPeak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 6 1 0 2.00 DiamondPeak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than DiamondPeak.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and DiamondPeak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -20.85% 8.61% 3.21% DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and DiamondPeak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.39 $98.08 million $1.64 6.34 DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondPeak.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats DiamondPeak on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About DiamondPeak

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.