Critical Contrast: Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) vs. Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RCUS)

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology N/A N/A -$88.28 million ($19.52) -0.54 Arcus Biosciences $15.00 million 83.08 -$84.71 million ($1.93) -9.95

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Oncology. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Oncology and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.27%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.52%. Given Sierra Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Oncology is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology N/A -59.98% -48.27% Arcus Biosciences -745.18% -49.11% -41.49%

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc. researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The company is also advancing SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor Checkpoint kinase 1 is being investigated in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7 kinase. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial. It is also developing AB154, an anti-T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains antibody, which is in Phase I trial as monotherapy; and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73 that is in Phase I healthy volunteer study. The company has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

