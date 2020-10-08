Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.31.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $97.68 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $105.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 212.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 3,082.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

