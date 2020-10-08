Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $332.89 million and $3.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,937.13 or 1.00117255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00046107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00025817 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

