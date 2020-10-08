Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 780,831 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

