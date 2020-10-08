Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. Warburg Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DPSGY traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,746. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.