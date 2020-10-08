Cradle Arc (LON:CRA) Trading Down 7.4%

Cradle Arc PLC (LON:CRA) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 3,873,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,762,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Cradle Arc PLC operates as a mining and development company in Botswana. It has a strategic portfolio of copper and gold assets, combining producing mines with joint venture projects. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

