CR Capital (CVE:CIT) Trading Up 9.1%

CR Capital Corp (CVE:CIT) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 32,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $733,000.00 and a PE ratio of -10.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

CR Capital Company Profile (CVE:CIT)

CR Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Coppercorp Property that comprises 132 unpatented mining claims in the province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Cogitore Resources Inc and changed its name to CR Capital Corp.

