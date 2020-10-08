Cormark Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$80.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of GSY traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.80. 59,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,208. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$80.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 7.3800005 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

