Contrasting Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $55.71, suggesting a potential downside of 27.85%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $52.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43% AtriCure -23.64% -19.55% -9.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 61.16 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -36.08 AtriCure $230.81 million 7.78 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -37.33

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AtriCure beats Shockwave Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

