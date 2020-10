Contrasting (CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) & Vectrus (OTCMKTS:VEC)

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) and (CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vectrus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Vectrus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of (CITY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vectrus and (CITY), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus 0 0 3 0 3.00 (CITY) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vectrus presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Vectrus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vectrus is more favorable than (CITY).

Profitability

This table compares Vectrus and (CITY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus 2.11% 14.85% 5.79% (CITY) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vectrus and (CITY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus $1.38 billion 0.33 $34.72 million $3.21 12.26 (CITY) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than (CITY).

Summary

Vectrus beats (CITY) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc. provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. It also provides information technology and network communication services, including sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the Department of Defense. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About (CITY)

Avalon Correctional Services, Inc. (Avalon) is a developer and operator of halfway houses in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. The Company’s halfway houses and local, community partners provide men and women with the skills, guidance, knowledge, and resources necessary to make the transition from incarceration to free society. The Company offers residential reentry facilities, drug courts and treatment centers, among others. It provides housing, food, counseling, training, and other services to those in its care. The Company’s facilities include Austin Residential Reentry Center, Austin Transitional Center, Carver Transitional Center, Carver Center Veteran Residential Program, Cheyenne Transitional Center, Corpus Christi Transitional Center, Dallas Transitional Center, El Paso Multi-Use Facility, El Paso Transitional Center, Fort Worth Transitional Center, Turley Residential Center and Tulsa Transitional Center. The Company is a subsidiary of CCA.

