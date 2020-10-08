Content Value Network One Day Volume Tops $74,385.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $74,385.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00253151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.01521606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00155778 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

