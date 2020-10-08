Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

