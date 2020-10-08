Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Shares of ED stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after buying an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $14,906,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

