Comparing IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) and Enova Systems (NASDAQ:ENVS)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IntriCon and Enova Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

IntriCon currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.03%. Given IntriCon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IntriCon is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of IntriCon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of IntriCon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova Systems has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Enova Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon -3.79% -1.84% -1.44% Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IntriCon and Enova Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $113.49 million 1.06 -$3.78 million $0.20 67.45 Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enova Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IntriCon.

Summary

IntriCon beats Enova Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

