Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.07 and last traded at $47.07. 2,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

