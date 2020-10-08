Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531,273. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

