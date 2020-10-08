CoinUs 24-Hour Volume Tops $157.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $114,491.14 and approximately $157.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

