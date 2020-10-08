Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.50 Million

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report $778.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $807.00 million and the lowest is $757.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $891.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 5,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

