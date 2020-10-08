Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 186,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,073,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 734,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

