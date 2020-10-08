Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 698 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,704.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,322 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000.

Shares of IYT stock traded up $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $207.00. 203,368 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

