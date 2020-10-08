Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,427 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $7,837,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. 61,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

