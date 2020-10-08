Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,693,760. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

