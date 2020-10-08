Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 98,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.