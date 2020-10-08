Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 14,024 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 93,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.