Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 119 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.30. The company had a trading volume of 330,281 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.44 and its 200 day moving average is $271.95.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

