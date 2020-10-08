Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $355,000 Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $11,852,810 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 40,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,634. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7,909.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

