Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.68. 89,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,149. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

