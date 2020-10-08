Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,807. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.