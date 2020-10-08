Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $443,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,043,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,329,430,000 after buying an additional 441,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.89 on Thursday, hitting $551.67. 408,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,364,240. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

