Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 76,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 301,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,160. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

