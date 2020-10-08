Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $696,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.43. 550,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,861,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. 140166 decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.