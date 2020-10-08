Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $594,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after buying an additional 3,076,878 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,966,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,348,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,312,000 after purchasing an additional 855,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,679,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

