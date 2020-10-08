Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $540,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.65. The company had a trading volume of 233,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

